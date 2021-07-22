NSE Offers Course in 'Certiﬁed Salesforce Platform Developer'

Edtech platform TalentSprint, part of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) group has introduced a Certiﬁed Salesforce Platform Developer program on sales skills for college graduates. The course is offered in collaboration with Salesforce by Tata Consulting Services (TCS). The edtech platforms claim that the course will focus on training aspiring BTech, BCA, and MCA students to take on roles in leading IT services and consulting firms.

In the ﬁrst year, the Certified Salesforce Platform Developer Program aims to create 700+ Salesforce developers providing them with internship and placement opportunities in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, the company said in a press release. “Certified Salesforce Platform Developer Program aims to create 700+ Salesforce developers providing them with internship and placement opportunities,” the company said.

The course is eligible for those graduating in 2022 with a minimum of 60 per cent in classes 10 and 12 as well as in graduation. The online applications for the 12-month course are currently ongoing on the official website of Salesforce.

The selection process includes an aptitude test. The course will begin from September 2021 and the course fee includes one lakh rupees. Candidates will receive two certificates at the end of the program. There will be two levels in the course – Salesforce app builder and Salesforce platform developer. The course will be delivered online and will include masterclasses from experts as well as hands-on training.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson, and CEO, Salesforce India, said, “As technology adoption continues to grow, we are committed to addressing the training and re-skilling imperative – equipping people with the tools needed to take on jobs that this new digital economy demands and increasing our capacity to do so with the help of partners.”

