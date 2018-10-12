NSE launches commodity derivatives segment

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday launched commodity derivatives segment on its platform.

"NSE is committed to deepen the Indian commodity markets by providing convenient and cost-efficient onshore hedging mechanism for domestic as well as global participants," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said in a statement.

"Investors would also be able to trade in multiple asset classes at a single trading venue on NSE resulting in capital efficiency. The nationwide trading facility with the back-bone of a robust clearing mechanism, would be found beneficial by the market participants."

According to the statement, NSE will focus on key non-agri commodities and gradually broaden our product offerings to agri commodities.

"Commodity futures contracts on gold (1 Kg), gold mini (100 gms) and silver (30 Kg) are now available for trading on NSE. The contracts will be physically settled on expiry with Ahmedabad as the base centre. NSE is also planning to extend delivery centres to all major metros," the statement said.

