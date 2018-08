Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Stock exchange services provider NSE Indices on Tuesday included JSW Steel in its benchmark Nifty50 index.

According to the National Stock Exchange of India's subsidiary, JSW Steel was included after the exclusion of pharma firm Lupin.

NSE said that "Index Maintenance Sub-Committee" (IMSC) decided to make the change following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review.

