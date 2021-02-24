NSE Halts Trading in All Segments After Technical Glitch

New Delhi, February 24: The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday halted the trading in all segments at around 11:40 AM owing to a technical glitch in the index price feed. The work to fix the snag is under process. Taking to Twitter, NSE said "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system." Sensex Crosses 52,000 for the First Time, Nifty Tests 15,300.

The exchange added , "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE further added. The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges compiled by the NSE are also not updating due to the technical snag. Sensex Touches 50,000-Mark, Up 1,460 Points, Nifty Crosses 14,721 as Union Budget 2021-22 Continues to Enthuse Investors.

NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

Before the trading was halted, Nifty 50 went up by 113 points from previous day's close price and is valued at 14,820. Meanwhile the prices of Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures are being updated normally.