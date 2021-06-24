NSE Academy partners with Harappa to provide training in behavioral skills

The NSE Knowledge Hub will also offer Harappa courses to partner organizations and individual learners NEW DELHI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harappa, India's leading learner-centered institution of the future announces its partnership with NSE Academy--the wholly owned subsidiary and training wing of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)--to provide training in behavioral skills for investors and finance professionals, through its NSE Knowledge Hub. NSE Knowledge Hub is a complete AI Powered Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for the BFSI sector with the aim to create a unified, relevant and engaging experience for building skills and capabilities in finance for enterprise teams as well as individual learners.

NSE Academy provides comprehensive range of programs in financial education, including certifications in banking, financial services, capital markets and related areas. As the behavioral skills training partner, Harappa will complement these modules with high-impact online learning journeys in skills like communication, critical thinking, decision making and problem solving, delivered through a combination of self-paced online courses and live sessions.

The financial services sector operates within a highly competitive, fast-paced environment, which demands core professional competencies like superior communication skills, service orientation, assertiveness, crisis management, and a keen understanding of human emotions. Harappa's programs provide an invaluable opportunity for market professionals to foster these must-have Thrive Skills--an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills that enable individuals to continuously succeed at every stage of their career.

Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said, 'As part of its mission of building future ready talent pool for the BFSI industry, NSE Academy provides technical and functional learning across the spectrum. The partnership with Harappa for behavioral skills complements our efforts and this will enhance the employability quotient for the career seekers as well as add value to the L&D initiatives of BFSI organisations.' Speaking about the partnership, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Harappa said, 'We are delighted to work with one of the most prestigious institutions in the finance sector today; and to share our expertise in behavioral skilling with an ever-expanding population of learners. NSE's vision for a new generation of investors is commendable, and we look forward to contributing to it, as the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.' About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

Story continues

About NSE Academy Limited NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy's initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL's cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

For more information visit: https://www.nseindia.com/ About Harappa Harappa is a learner-centered institution of the future. Its programs drive transformative career success using Thrive Skills--an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills to enable individuals to continuously succeed at every stage of their career. Harappa's pedagogical approach is rooted in academic research, expert insights and behavioral science.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550581/NSE_Harappa_Logo.jpg PWR PWR