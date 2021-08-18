NSDC, Samsung India to Train 50,000 Youth in Electronic Retails

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has tied up with consumer electronics firm Samsung India to train youth in skills which can help them gain jobs in the electronics retail sector. The aim is to train over 50,000 people in the next few years.

Candidates will receive 200 hours of blended classroom and online training. As part of the training, they will receive five months of on-the-job training (OJT) at Samsung retail stores, along with a monthly stipend at par with industry standards, the smartphone company said.

“This will help the youth acquire new competencies and skills needed for jobs in India’s fast-growing electronics retail environment,” Samsung added.

The participants will be trained at various training centres accredited and approved by NSDC. The training will be in accordance with the National Skill Qualification Framework. They will be trained in managing sales counter, handling customer queries, product demonstration, selling skills, and several other soft skills, including post-Covid etiquettes thus preparing them for a career in electronics retail.

“During the OJT, participants will be made familiar with the functioning of electronics retail stores through live demonstrations, role-play techniques, and hands-on training,” said Samsung.

The participants must have completed school education. The assessments and certification of the participants will be done by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) after the program is over.

With ‘Samsung DOST’, Samsung is expanding its skilling programs in India, as part of its CSR initiatives. Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia said the program is an “embodiment of our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that seeks to empower the next generation of young India. With this new program, we aim to close the skills and employability gap among youth in the country, helping them find jobs in the fast growing electronics retail sector.”

