NSCN (IM) says Centre trying to 'criminalise' Naga political movement by terming 'taxes' raised by it as extortion

Kohima, Jun 24 (PTI) After the central government clarified that it views any attempts at raising illegal taxes by political groups as extortion, NSCN(IM) has lashed out claiming the government was 'trying to criminalize the Naga political movement' by questioning its taxation rights.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) said its policy of 'nominal taxation' would continue. It also blamed the central interlocutor for Naga peace talks Gurmeet Singh and Governor R.N Ravi for the statement opposing its taxes.

'It is highly unbecoming of the Governor of Nagaland to criminalize the Naga political movement by questioning the taxation right of the NSCN. Surprisingly, this comes after more than 23 years of Indo-Naga political dialogue,' said NSCN(IM) in a statement issued here Wednesday night.

The statement was in reaction to the central governments announcement that statements by a Naga armed organisation claiming it had been given the right to tax people were incorrect and the power of taxation was a sovereign prerogative of the central and state governments alone.

The governments statement on June 21 had added that 'forcible collection of money by any entity is extortion and it is a criminal offence punishable under the law.' The NSCN(IM) asserted that it is 'not working for packages from the GoI but for an honorable and acceptable political settlement with India and the nominal taxations will continue as it is.' NSCN(IM) claimed that its policy of taxation was 'deeply rooted in the history of the Naga resistance movement' and added that tax collection was an inherent part of the Naga way of political existence.

'The NSCN collected taxes to support the Naga peoples political movement which started in 1929 even before India got independence from the British,' the statement added..

'Opposing the Naga tax is nothing short of obstructing the Naga political movement and to let the Naga people be enslaved by India,' the NSCN(IM) said.

'It has to be taken note that the sovereign rights of the Naga people to tax cannot be denied. Moreover, the Indo- Naga political talks are yet to be finalized as critical issues are waiting to be considered from the perspective of the Framework Agreement,' the NSCN(IM) maintained. PTI CORR NBS JRC JRC