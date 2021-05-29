NSA Doval commissions Indian Coast Guard's ship Sajag

ICG ship Sajag was commissioned by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Sajag' was commissioned by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Saturday.

According to the official statement by ICG, Sajag, the third in the series of 105 m offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) was commissioned by Ajit Doval, Kirti Chakra, National Security Advisor on May 29 in the presence of Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary and Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard and other senior dignitaries of the central and state government.

"'Sajag' meaning 'Vigilant' is a projection of Indian Coast Guard's will and commitment 'Ready, Relevant and Responsive' towards the maritime interest of the nation," it said.

ICG said that this state-of-the-art ship has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited and is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery.

According to ICG, the vessel is fitted with a 40/60 Bofors gun and two 12.7 mm SRCG guns with FCS. The ship is also equipped with an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Power Management System (PMS) and High Power External firefighting (EFF) system.

The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats including two inflatable boats for boarding operation, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Maritime Patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea.

"The ship displaces approximately 2350 tons (GRT) and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots. She has an endurance of 6000 nm at an economical speed. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest and modern equipment and system, provides her the capability to perform the role of a command platform and undertake tasks to fulfill the Coast Guard charter," ICG said in a statement.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard fleet will be based at Porbandar. She will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter.

ICGS Sajag is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Negi and manned by 12 officers and 99 men.

The commissioning of ICGS Sajag will enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability to discharge the multifarious maritime tasks. The induction of this Vessel will give a fillip to the maritime protection of our vast coastline of the Western Seaboard.

Presently, the Indian Coast Guard has a fleet of 157 ships and 62 aircraft. Further, 34 surface platforms are at various stages of construction at different Indian Shipyards and 16 Advance Light Helicopters are under production at HAL, Bengaluru which will provide the added strength to the surveillance capabilities of ICG to deal with the ever-dynamic maritime challenges. (ANI)