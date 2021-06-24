NSA Ajit Doval wants action against Pak-based terror groups Jaish and Lashkar-e-Taiba

Today, the current president of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation, Tajikistan hosted a meeting of the top national security officials of the eight-nation grouping, where India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present. In the meeting, Ajit Doval proposed an action plan against the terror groups Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) as part of the SCO framework which has been creating havoc and terror in India for decades. Ajit Doval emphasis the adoption of international standards to counter the terror findings which includes the MOU between the SCO and Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018.