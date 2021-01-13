NSA Ajit Doval visits Kabul, discusses Afghan peace process, combating terrorism

NSA Ajit Doval (File photo)

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Kabul and met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib to discuss cooperation in the ongoing peace process and combating terrorism. He also met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.

Sediq Sediqqi, Ghani's spokesperson said in a tweet that the two sides discussed expansion of cooperation in countering terrorism, and strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

"President Ghani met with the Indian National Security Advisor, Mr. Ajit Doval at the Presidential Palace today. Both sides discussed expansion of cooperation in countering terrorism between the two countries, and strengthening regional consensus on Afghan peace process," he said.

He quoted Ashraf Ghani as saying that the Afghan National and Defense Security Forces are the righteous pillars of Afghanistan's stability and are fighting in the front lines against the regional and global terrorism.

"The President also stressed that India and Afghanistan's joint endeavors in collaboration with the NATO and the US could achieve more success in the fight against the terrorism," he said in another tweet.

In a tweet, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, said that he and Doval exchanged views on the peace process, and the role of India in establishing peace in Afghanistan. He also thanked the Indian NSA for his opinion on the peace process.

"Pleased to welcome Ajit Doval, the Indian National Security Advisor. We exchanged views on the Peace Process, the beginning of second round of talks and the role of India in establishing peace in AFG. I thanked India for its principled position on supporting the peace process," Abdullah tweeted.

Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said that the two sides held extensive conversations on strategic mutual interest, combating terrorism and building peace.

"NSA @hmohib hosted his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and his high-level delegation from Delhi for a two-day visit in Kabul. The two sides held extensive conversations on issues of strategic mutual interest, including on synchronizing efforts to combat terrorism and build peace," Office of the National Security Council said in a tweet. (ANI)