NSA Ajit Doval Says 'India Not an Aggressor, But Will Fight on Foreign Soil if Threat Emerges':

New Delhi, October 25: Amid ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said the country will fight on foreign soil if a threat emerges. Ajit Doval made the remarks while addressing a gathering at an ashram in Rishikesh. A video of Doval's address is uploaded on the Facebook page of Parmarth Niketan ashram. He can be seen sharing space with the head of the ashram, Chidanand Saraswati. No Infiltration Reported Along India-China Border in Past Six Months, Says MHA Amid Tensions in Ladakh.

"You said that we have never attacked," Doval purportedly tells to Saraswati. "There are views about it, that if there was danger from somewhere, we should have done it. To save the country is essential. But that we will fight only where you want to fight is not necessary," the NSA says. The video is dated October 24 and titled 'Special Ashtami and Navami Navaratri Pujan and Ganga Aarti'. In his address, Doval also said India never became an aggressor. NSA Ajit Doval, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Held Talks, Agreed On Disengagement Along LAC: MEA.

"We never became aggressors to serve our personal interests. We will surely fight, on our soil as well as on foreign soil, but not for our personal interests. But in the interests of Parmarth (spirituality)," Doval says. This is seen as a reference to China's policy of expansionism and a warning to Beijing. "We don’t safeguard the nation, we secure the state. State has definite boundaries. The nation is safeguarded by those who found it. It is founded by people like you," he can be heard saying.

India shares a 3488-Km border with China that runs along Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Tensions between the two countries are high as China has repeatedly attempted to change the status quo at LAC in Ladakh. Despite several rounds of talks, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.