NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart in Tajikistan, discusses regional developments

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 24 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and discussed developments of bilateral, regional and global significance.

The two sides also exchanged their opinions on the situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region, Russian news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

Ajit Doval was in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of national security chiefs.

Doval and Patrushev had over two-hour-long meeting. The two officials discussed in detail "further plans of the Russia-India interaction in the security sphere, cooperation among the security and law-enforcement agencies," TASS reported citing a statement.

SCO is an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai.

The SCO currently comprises eight member states -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. (ANI)