NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet via video conferencing; focus on combating terrorism

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet via video-conferencing. The meeting comes at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi attended the meeting. The meeting was organised via video conferencing in light with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the meeting was expected to revolve around terrorism, cyber-security and cooperation.

The rotating presidency of BRICS is held by Russia this year. While organising the conference, Russia has said that the agenda for this year's summit comprises of challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today's world.

