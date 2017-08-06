NRIs learn about Indian culture, heritage during 17-day-long orientation programme

The 17-day-long orientation course organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday. Volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) from the United States of America, Canada, Australia and other countries participated in the residential course, which was aimed at promoting Hindu culture and traditions among non-resident Indians (NRIs) and inform them about ancient Indian technologies. During the course, participants were also taught martial arts, karate, in the camp.