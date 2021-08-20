‘NRC is Required’: Suvendu Adhikari Hails Yogi & Hemanta, TMC Accuses BJP of Playing the Communal Card

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is in Bongaon for the party’s ‘Shahid Samman Yatra’ on Friday favoured the implementation of contentious NRC and hailed Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma for their focus on the exercise.

“The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is required. Whatever UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma are doing is right and is required, lest the area becomes Bangladesh-2,” he said while speaking at the yatra. “Samajhdaro ke liye ishara kafi hai (people can take a cue from my statement),” he added.

The area where Adhikari gave his speech is dominated by the Matua community and his statement are likely to trigger political reactions from the opposition parties.

The BJP won in this area of North 24 pargana through the votes of Matua, a sect of Avarna Hindus who belong to the Scheduled Caste category. The vote showing NRC and CAA but from then till now since NRC is not implemented in this region even MP Shantanu Thakur is unhappy .

While BJP leader Tathagata Roy endorsed Subhendu’s views, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the saffron party of trying to divert the public from important issues.

“They have lost it after losing in the state elections. They want to divert people from the issue of roti, kapra, makan and are trying to play the poisonous communal card,” he said.

More than 60 assembly seat in Bengal have a strong Matua influence.

