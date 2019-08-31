NRC final list: Myth of illegal migrants has been busted, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has been released on August 31 which left out over 19 lakh people in the state, rendering them stateless. While speaking to media on The National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I have my own doubts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through Citizen Amendment Bill can bring a bill wherein they can try to give citizenship to all non-Muslims, which will again be a violation of Right to Equality." "BJP should learn a lesson. They should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. They should learn from what has happened in Assam. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted," Owaisi added.