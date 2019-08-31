NRC final list: Embarrassing moment for BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has been released on August 31 which left out over 19 lakh people in the state, rendering them stateless. While speaking to media on NRC list, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Many people in Assam have told me that the parents' names are included, but names of their children are excluded. For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in Indian Army. His case is pending in the High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice." "Now, this is an embarrassing moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Owaisi added.