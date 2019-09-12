NRC should be done pan India, will help in identifying intruders: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, on Sep 12 said that he has no problem if NRC is done across India as it will help in knowing about the "intruders" at a time when "genuine citizens" are also looked down upon as intruders. "The NRC should be conducted in the whole country as it will help in knowing how many intruders are here. Even those who are genuine are being blamed. Hence it should be done. I have no problem with that," he told the media in Delhi.