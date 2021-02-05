NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, February 5: A viral video on YouTube claiming that the National Recruitment Agency has announced vacancies for over 8 Lakh posts is being widely circulated over the internet. The video also claims that the recruitment will be conducted without any entrance tests. It has been viewed over 2 lakh times. The fake claim states that the 'NRA has open recruitment for more than 8 Lakh vacancies for group B and C without any examination.' Rs 75,000 Being Deposited by Govt in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under ‘Modi Loan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Debunking the claims in the video, a fact check undertaken the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the video that is being circulated on YouTube is fake. The PIB has also issued a clarification saying that the National Recruitment Agency has not announced any such vacancies and job opportunities. Govt Depositing Rs 1 Lakh in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Various government authorities have time and again urged people to be careful about such news and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification from the relevant authorities. The officials have also asked the aspirants of government jobs to check the official websites for any such announcements and verify it before taking any further steps.