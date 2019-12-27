NPR, NRC are attacks on poor people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that NPR and NRC are attacks on poor people. Speaking on the current situation of Indian economy, Rahul Gandhi said, "Earlier the world used to say that India and China are growing at the same pace but now world is seeing violence in India, women are not feeling safe on the streets and unemployment is rising. But Narendra Modi is not able to make us understand this situation and I feel he also does not understand what is happening. He is not able to fulfill a Prime Minister's duty." Speaking on NRC and NPR, he said, "Whether NRC or NPR, its taxes on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. These are attacks on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs?"