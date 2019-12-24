NPR is first step towards NRC, HM Shah misleading people: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's recent interview with ANI, where Home Minister said that 'there is no link between National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Is NPR not related to NRC and HM Shah has also said to me in Parliament that NRC will be implemented PAN-India. You are the Home Minister you should only say that truth, why are you misleading people, NPR is the first step of NRC," said Owaisi while talking to ANI.