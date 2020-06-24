‘NPP Will Continue to Support BJP Govt in Manipur’: Himanta Sarma

The National People's Party (NPP) will continue to support the BJP government in Manipur, Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Wednesday, 24 June, days after nine MLAs in the state dealt a huge blow to the N Biren Singh-led BJP government by withdrawing support.

"A NPP delegation led by (Meghalaya CM and NPP leader) Conrad Sangma and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met Honble President of BJP Sri JP Nadda ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support BJP govt in Manipur for the development of Manipur [sic]," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said that Sangma and Singh had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that "both the BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur."

Four members of the NPP, a coalition party of the BJP government in the state, including Jayantakumar Singh, Y Joykumar Singh, N Kayisii, and Letpao Haokip, had earlier withdrawn support to the BJP.

The state's lone Independent MLA of Jiribam and a Trinamool Congress MLA had also withdrawn support to the BJP-led coalition government. Besides, three BJP legislators had resigned and joined the Congress.

On 22 June, Sarma had said that the crisis in the Manipur government will be resolved in 2-3 days in the spirit of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) and NDA (National Democratic Alliance) principles, reported PTI.

Amid these developments, the BJP did manage to win the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state in the elections held recently. Significantly, BJP's Sarma had also visited Manipur along with Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP leader Conrad Sangma on Sunday, reported NDTV.

