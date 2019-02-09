NPP to break alliance with NDA if Citizenship Amendment Bill passes in RS: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today after National People's Party general body meeting said that the party will break alliance with NDA if Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Upper House. "The party (NPP) took an unanimous resolution to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and based on that decision a resolution has been passed which will be submitted to the Govt of India to oppose this Bill and not to go ahead with it in Rajya Sabha", said CM Sangma.