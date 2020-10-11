NPF appeals to all groups to come together for solving Naga issue

Kohima, Oct 11 (PTI) The opposition NPF on Sunday said that Naga people want groups involved in separate political dialogues with the Centre to come together for making 'one solution and one accord' on the decades-old Naga issue a reality.

The views were expressed after the Political Affairs Mission (PAM) of the National People's Front (NPF) held a series of meetings with civil societies, NGOs and two Naga negotiating groups - the NSCN(IM) and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a release issued by NPF-PAM said.

After the withdrawal of the NPF from the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) on the Naga political issue, the party had formed the PAM on August 18.

'This was done with the aim of further strengthening the ongoing talks between the Naga Nationalist Groups and the Centre while continuing to play the role of an active facilitator on the Naga political issue,' it said.

Both the NSCN (IM) and seven NNPGs have agreed in principle to come together and sit across the table as proposed by the NPF-PAM in separate meetings, the release said.

'The objective is to bring the NSCN (IM) and the NNPGs to a common understanding as both the groups are presently engaged in negotiation with the Centre for a political solution,' the release said.

The NPF-PAM will also reach out to all other groups who are yet to join the peace process, once tangible progress is made in its endeavour to bring the NSCN(IM) and the NNPGs to a certain level of understanding, it said.

After holding meetings with various stakeholders, the NPF-PAM arrived at a conclusion that Naga people are in unison on three points - an early solution which is acceptable, honourable and inclusive, one solution one accord, and all the Naga negotiating groups should come together and discuss the matter.

We will continue to pursue reconciliation among the Naga Nationalist Groups in the true sense of the term which is a necessity if we are to survive as one people,' it said.

The NPF-PAM will figure out the date and venue very soon in consultation with the NSCN (IM) and the NNPGs, the release said.

To resolve the problem, a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and the government's interlocutor R N Ravi, who is now the governor of Nagaland, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947. PTI NBS MM MM