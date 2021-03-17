Now, Vietnamese Students Want to Study in India, Embassy Launches 71 Scholarships

The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has collaborated with three Indian universities to offer Ambassadors scholarship programme for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses here.

The collaboration is with three institutes, namely, Integral University, Lucknow, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneshwar, and Rishihood University in Sonepat. While Integral University will provide six scholarships to Vietnamese students under the Ambassadors Scholarship programme every year, KIIT will provide 55 scholarships and Rishiwood will provide 10 scholarships.

According to the MOUs signed between the Embassy and the institutes, Vietnam Nationals can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate courses beginning from September/October 2021.

Under the initiative, Vietnamese students are not required to pay any application fee. Each scholarship provides approved tuition fees as well as accommodation and meal costs on campus.

Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to India, HE Pham Sanh Chau said “Our objective is to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programs which serve to enhance the intellectual life and cultural development of both countries and to contribute to increased international cooperation between India & Vietnam”.

Sahil Agarwal CEO, Rishihood University said “We aim to promote appropriate joint research projects and joint courses of study, with particular emphasis on internationally funded projects and conduct joint cultural projects and study tours.”

Dr Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Pro-Chancellor, Integral University, Lucknow said “We feel privileged to offer merit scholarships to Vietnamese students, who have a distinct reputation for being laborious, hardworking and disciplined and look forward to further promoting Indo-Vietnamese relations and making them stronger through education.”

Bandita Sahoo, Assistant Director General International Relations KIIT University said, “We would like to express our gratitude to the Vietnam embassy for this opportunity and look forward to various collaborations with the embassy and other academic institutions of Vietnam in the coming future as well.”

According to AISHE report, as many as 47,427 foreign nationals had enrolled in Indian courses in the academic year 2018-19. This is a rise from 6,988 courses in 2000-01. Foreign nationals prefer engineering and medicine courses the most in India. For foreign nationals studying in India, BTech is the most picked option followed by BBA, BSc, BA, and MBBS courses, as per the report.