Now, UPCET 2021 Score Acceptable for MBA Admissions at AKTU

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) – the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at AKTU, MMMUT, and HBTU will now also be acceptable for admission to MBA courses. “To ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) – 2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” said the National Testing Agency (NTA) in official notification. It was already accepted for admission to MBA at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur.

From the coming academic year onwards candidates with any one of the scores CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021 score will be eligible for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The application process is open at the official website upcet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 6. “Candidates who are desirous of applying for the MBA programme of AKTU for the academic year 2021-22 are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly,” said the official notice.

The exam will consist of 100 questions to be solved in two hours. There will be four sections in the exam including numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge and current affairs, and English. Each section will have 25 questions. Every question in the exam will be of four marks and the total exam will be for 400 marks.

Till 2020, the entrance exams earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) were held in paper pen mode for admission to various courses including B.Tech., BBA, BArch, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, BPharm, BDes, MBA, MCA, MBA, MTech, MTech integrated, MSc and lateral entry to BTech and BPharm.

