Now on Twitter: Mohan Bhagwat, other top RSS leaders

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (@DrMohanBhagwat) and other top functionaries of the Sangh announced their arrival on social media Monday by getting their Twitter handles verified.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS leaders such as Suresh Joshi (@SureshBJoshi), Suresh Soni (@SureshSoni1925), Krishna Gopal (@KGopalRSS), V Bhagaiah (@BhagaiahV), Arun Kumar (@ArunKumRSS), and Anirudh Deshpande (@AniruddhaRSS) got their Twitter handles verified.

All the organisation leaders joined Twitter between May-July 2019 and are yet to tweet. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale is one of the few Sangh leaders who has been active on social media.

The RSS Twitter page has more than 1.3 million followers.

The 6.5 lakh member strong right wing organisation has significant presence in the BJP-led central government. Bhagwat also takes on political and social issues from time to time.

Last month, commenting on the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Bhagwat had said that it is the duty of the government to establish the rule of law and stop such uncivilised conduct . Taking a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Bhagwat had said, "Those being killed (in Bengal) belong to a specific party and who knows if the killers belong to a particular party. Can the shock of loss (in polls) drive anyone to this extent."