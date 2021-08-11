Now, Twitter Blocks Maha's Balasaheb Thorat's Account Over Tweet Supporting Rahul Gandhi

Close on the heels of the temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account, the Congress on late Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala. Along with Congress leaders, Twitter locked Maharashtra cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat’s account over a tweet.

The Tweet over which the action was taken was, “Dear @TwitterIndia, BJP se Daro Mat! Seeking Justice for a rape victim isn’t a Crime Yet!! @RahulGandhi ji is the voice of voiceless and he will continue to do so…

These pressure tactics will not work anymore.”

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party’s whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said.

“So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji,” tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of party’s Communication Department. “The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn’t Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia’ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani,” he asked in another tweet.

“He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India,”he asked. The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi’s account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi’s tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader’s account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here