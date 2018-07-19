Now, 'tulsi mala' and 'rudraksh' vie with fashion jewellery products at EPCH show

Greater Noida, July 19 (IANS) Lakshman Singh, a 'Tulsi mala' maker from Mathura, drew much attention here from buyers and visitors at an exhibition organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH).

'Tulsi mala' and 'rudraksha' are now vying with Indian fashion jewellery and accessories, in keeping with the emphasis on traditional knowledge by those in power.

Lakshman Singh, like many others, said these platforms were helping them to reach out with indigenous Indian products to the youth and the world. Singh, had brought a handmade machine which he was using to create the Tulsi malas at the venue itself.

"The government has let us come forward and exhibit our tradition. The Tulsi mala is very popular in Mathura and other parts of India and now we have an opportunity to reach out to the international market," Singh told IANS as he continued to shave Tulsi wood.

"The concentration of the fashion industry is in North India but we have to reach out to everyone in the country. Initially, people who haven't had the exposure, are hesitant to come up on their own. But it was a conscious decision by EPCH to organise something that would provide an equal opportunity to everyone, Om Prakash Prahladka, EPCH Chairman, told IANS.

The eleventh edition of the Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Show (IFJAS) was held at the India Expo Centre and Mart July 16-18.

"Rudraksh isn't worn by the younger generation anymore. Its use is just restricted to religious practices nowadays," said Ravindra Kumar Patel who was hoping to woo foreign buyers enamoured by the spirituality in India.

Patel came from Rajasthan with his daugter to showcase the necklaces at the exhibition. "The government has provided us a decent opportunity to come up and exhibit what we do," he added.

Traders from all over the country, representing various states, were invited for the event, where a majority of buyers came from the United States, Europe and the Middle-East.

According to the organisers, there were a total of 472 buyers who contributed to business inquiries worth Rs 130 crore on the exhibit's conclusion.

The exhibition also had the normal displays of fashion jewellery and accessories by around 250 companies.

The EPCH chairman said that the aim was to attract the youth of the country who were not aware of traditional products. "We are also trying to tap the international market where the Indians are in majority," he added.

Fashion shows were held on each day of the fair so that buyers could see a variety of Indian fashion jewellery and accessories.

The exhibition was held concurrently with the 61st edition of the India International Garment Fair.

(Smriti Singh, an intern at IANS, can be contacted at smriti.singh20180@gmail.com)

--IANS

smriti/rb/hs