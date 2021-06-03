Now, TET Certifications Will be Valid for Lifetime

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

Pokhriyal has said that this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

He also said that the state/UT governments have been asked to take necessary action to revalidate the TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already relapsed.

To become a teacher, the TET is an essential qualification. As per the guidelines, dated February 11, 2011, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the certificate was for seven years from the date of passing teh exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here