Now, Puneites can get their food via Uber Eats

Food delivery app Uber Eats has expanded its delivery services in Maharashtra's Pune along with many restaurant partners. Uber Eats announced that it would collect only Rs. 1 as delivery fee. "Pune, Uber Eats is now live in your city! Go ahead, get your favourite food delivered at Rs.1. No min. value," tweeted Uber Eats. It will provide its services to key neighbourhoods in areas, including Vimannagar, Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park and Sangamwadi. Restaurants on Uber Eats will offer a variety of options, from fast food choices such as pizzas, burgers and pav bhaji, to sweet treats like Bharakwadi, Modaks, Irani custards and Shrewsbury biscuits. "Our aim is to help Puneites discover great food for their everyday practical eating needs through our restaurant partners and the Uber delivery network," said head of Uber Eats India, Bhavik Rathod. Uber, the cab-hailing services company, has expanded the UberEats service to Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, its seventh city for the tech-based food delivery service, among others.