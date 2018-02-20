Now pay your utility bills with 'Tez'

Google India announced that through its digital payments app, Tez, users can pay their bills within minutes, without any transaction charges. It will start from supporting more than 80 billers, including national and state electricity providers, gas, water, DTH and mobile postpaid bills and recharge. The new bill pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and Dish TV, and in total will cover all states and major metros in India. For recurring bill payments, a timely notification will be sent to the users when their bill arrives, and users will be able to check whether they have paid a bill by simply tapping the biller's name on their Tez home screen. It will enable users to view all past payments grouped by bill, as well as manage bills from multiple accounts. Built to support Bharat BillPay system, for most utilities Tez will also let users get an alert when a new bill comes in.