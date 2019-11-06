It is now a museum for all ex-PMs: Tourism Minister on reconstitution of Nehru Memorial

While speaking to ANI, on reconstitution of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Patel said, "Don't run trusts at your own discretion; let them run on the basis of India's reputation." "Memorial is now a museum for all ex-PMs. It hasn't happened today, it happened years ago, it'll be soon inaugurated. All these leaders belong to different parties. The controversy is uncalled for. Do not run trusts at your own discretion; let them run on the basis of India's reputation."