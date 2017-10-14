Now, Moto G5S in 'midnight blue' colour

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola on Saturday launched the Moto G5S "special edition" in a midnight blue colour variant at Rs 14,999.

The company has announced a special price of Rs 12,999 and EMI schemes for prospective buyers ahead of Diwali.

The device is available at retail stores and the company's own "Moto Hubs".

"This festive season, we have come up with the new contemporary colour variant that will connect with our new-age customers' sense of style and offer them the opportunity of being a part of the most popular Moto family," said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India, in a statement.

The smartphone was introduced in 'fine gold' and 'lunar gray' colour options in August.

The device features 16MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

Moto G5S has a 5.2-inch full HD display, an all-metal unibody design and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (OS) out-of-box.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset.

