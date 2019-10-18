"We are now gradually becoming an export oriented defence industry": Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the launch of 'Indigenous Defence Equipment Exporters Association' at Constitution Club of India in Delhi on October 18. While addressing the event, Rawat said, "We are now gradually becoming an export oriented defence industry and our defence export which currently range in the region of just about Rs 11, 000 crores annually is set to grow to approximately Rs 35,000 crores by the year 2024."