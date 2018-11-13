Now a digital dance show for Indian audience

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) "The Dance Project", touted as India's first digital dance show, will go live on Sony Music India's official YouTube channel from November 23.

"The Dance Project" is a 12-episode show which will feature people from Bollywood, television and YouTube platforms.

"Our thought was to present our extensive song library with a new sound and create bite-sized dance content for quick consumption on the go. We found no better partners in YouTube for the same," Jay Mehta, Head Digital Business and New Initiatives, Sony Music India, said in a statement.

"We are extremely thrilled to be working with them to create a property that has not been done before in India. With the biggest names in the dance industry, we are confident that the property will become a go to for all dance enthusiasts," Mehta added.

The episodes will have four performances -- one by a Bollywood dance celebrity, one by a TV dance star, one by a YouTube dance icon and one collaboration between TV and YouTube stars.

Its first episode will star actress Elli Avram, dance group Wild Ripperz and dancers Faisal and Vaishnavi.

