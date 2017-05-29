Novak Djokovic vs Marcel Granollers live stream: Watch 2017 French Open first round match live on TV, online

Novak Djokovic gets set to defend his French Open title and show the world he is back to his best with an opening round encounter against Marcel Granollers at the French Open on Monday.

Since winning his first French Open title last year, which also helped him complete a career Grand Slam, Djokovic's form has taken a massive hit, with the Serbian failing to win any more majors since.

Considering just how dominate Djokovic was, that was a major surprise, with the Serbian struggling to find that ridiculously-high level of tennis that he produced time and time again, particularly in the big tournaments.

Having hired a new coaching staff, which includes the legend Andre Agassi, Djokovic will hope the French Open reignites his pathway to success again.

"It feels like a new chapter," Djokovic said before the start of the tournament. "The change that I have experienced in the last three, four weeks, separating with the team that I was with for ten years and now kind of creating a new team, creating a new vibe, feels exciting.

"It feels right at this moment because I was struggling a little bit on the court over the last five, six months, trying to redefine myself and rediscover what kind of approach is the right one.

"We all felt we needed a change, we needed to go our separate ways. So right now, I feel much better on the court."

Djokovic has shown signs of his old form as the French Open has neared, reaching the semifinals and final of his last two tournaments, which included an impressive win over the in-form Dominic Thiem.

While it still might not be the unstoppable Djokovic, the No.2 seed should still have enough to pick up a win over Granollers, who is ranked 77 in the world.

Djokovic's opening round match at Roland Garros is the second on Philippe-Chatrier. The first match -- Mugurza vs Schiavone -- begins at 11am CET, 10am BST, 5am ET and 2.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information for the Djokovic vs Granollers match is below.

