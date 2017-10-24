Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka to Compete in Abu Dhabi in December

The Major winners were out of action for a long time from professional tennis due to injuries but will now be seen competing at the ATP tournament in Abu Dhabi later this year in the month of December.

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka are back in town. The Major winners were out of action for a long time from professional tennis due to injuries but will now be seen competing at the ATP tournament in Abu Dhabi later this year in the month of December.

It is heart-warming news for tennis in general since both players are among the very best and contenders for upcoming Major tournaments which can seem uncompetitive at times due to having a very small number of players being genuine title challengers.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Djokovic said, “I am extremely excited to return to Abu Dhabi for the fifth time and take part in the 10th Edition of the championship. It is a huge honour to take part in such a special tournament. The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season. Abu Dhabi is an amazing place and this is going to be a great event for all of the fans.”

Wawrinka meanwhile said, “My recovery is going well and I can’t wait to be back on court. I’m working hard together with my team and looking forward to being back. It is always a pleasure to kick the season off at the beautiful event in Abu Dhabi. The fans are amazing there and the draw is as strong as always with a lot of great players.”