Notification for SSC constable, rifleman GD Recruitment 2021 to be released in first week of May; check ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the notification for the recruitment of constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021, in the first week of May.

Earlier, the notification was scheduled for 25 March but got delayed due to unspecified reasons.

This annual exam is held for the recruitment of constables in different armed forces. A candidate must have passed Class 10 to appear for this exam. The minimum and maximum age limit are 18 and 23 years, respectively.

Aspirants will have to appear in four rounds of the selection process before their names are finalised. These include Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

The computer-based test is slated to start from 2 August till 25 August. The commission is expected to release the mock test soon. Candidates, shortlisted after the computer-based test, will appear for further rounds.

The physical efficiency test will be held at various centres finalized by CAPFs.

Once released, the shortlisted candidates can download their physical standard test and medical exam hall tickets by visiting the official CRPF website crpf.gov.in, NDTV reported.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the SSC official website ssc.nic.in as all other details will be shared soon in another notification.

Also See: Global condemnation grows after Myanmar security forces open fire on civilians in bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar's anti-coup protest sees deadliest day since govt's dismissal; forces kill dozens, say reports

SSC CGL 2018 final result to be declared today; check scorecard at ssc.nic.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.