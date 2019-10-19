Nothing more valuable than human life: Prez Ram Nath Kovind in Philippines

President Ram Nath Kovind attended Philippines -India pediatric liver transplant programme during his visit to Philippines. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's partner Cielito Avancena was also present. During the event, President Kovind addressed the attendees and said, "There is nothing more valuable than human life. For parents, nothing is more valuable than health and well-being of their children. So, to see the healthy and happy babies today and the smile on the faces of their parents is heartwarming for me. I congratulate all those who are involved in to facilitate this human connection between Philippines and India."