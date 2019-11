Mushfiqur Rahim displayed his batting skills at Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday and managed to steal away 1st T20 from India's jaw. The batsman scored 60 of 43 deliveries to help Bangladesh chase down India's total of149 in 19.3 overs. "We have nothing to lose, we have come with this mindset and it will help us to play with our full potential and fearlessly," he added.