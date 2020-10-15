Noted broadcaster Chennilode dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Noted broadcaster Raveendran Chennilode who has won national awards for radio documentaries, died at a private hospital here early on Thursday, his family said.

He was 68.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

During his 35-year-long career in the All India Radio, Chennilode had won six national awards for his radio programmes.

He was also a poet and lyricist.

His end came at the private hospital here at 1 am while undergoing treatment for liver related ailments, the family said.