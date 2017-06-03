Will take note of suggestions given by NCP, CPM: Election Commission on EVM row

The Election Commission on Saturday said that both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPM) have expressed faith in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the former presented a brief demonstration over the working of the polling machines. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, who was addressing a press conference, said that the commission will work towards the suggestions put forward by both the political parties. He added that future elections will take place with VV pats along with the EVMs, adding that it will ensure transparency in the process.