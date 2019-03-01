It's not a war between countries, but against terrorism: Raveena Tandon at 2019 ITCH Summit

The 2019 ITCH Summit organised by Prahlad Kakar was held on February 28, 2019. Actors like Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon among others were the present as the chief guests. The summit celebrates people, who truly believe in their dreams and have achieved success by following their ITCH. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon said that the platforms like ITCH are really helpful at point of motivating students and youngsters about their passion. Giving her views on the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, she said, "It hurts when you hear about war and that is not the scenario that you want to give your children for the future. But there has to be war against terrorism. Terrorism has to stop because it's not a war between countries. That is very sad because there are good people everywhere, you cannot generalize that he is bad or he is good. But terrorism is something very scary for future generations for the entire world and for the peace in the region, terrorism has to be eliminated somehow."