I was not very good at romantic scenes: Govinda

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Govinda, known for his comic skills, says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films.

Govinda and actor Varun Sharma had shot for an episode of acting-based reality show "India's Best Dramebaaz". While shooting for it, Govinda was asked if he ever had to work hard for any of his movie scenes, read a statement.

The "Hero No.1" star replied saying: "I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie 'Ilzaam', there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it.

"I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen."

Govinda also promoted his forthcoming film "FryDay" on the semi-finale episode of "India's Best Dramebaaz".

--IANS

nn/nv/bg