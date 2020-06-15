Not too long before people of PoK would want to be part of India: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 15: India has re-asserted its claim on Pakistan occupied Kashmir, a territory that is under the illegal occupation by Pakistan.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh asserted the claim, even as Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan accused New Delhi of igniting disputes with every neighbour. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would never compromise on national pride.

Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks about situation in PoK

He said that New Delhi was keen on resolving the stand off along the disputed boundary between India and China. He also said that Beijing too was keen on doing so.

Our government has successfully sent the message that Jammu and Kashmir's development is our priority. He also said that the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 had paved the way for speeding up the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Our effort would be to change its face so much that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir would feel envious.

They will wish that they are part of India, Singh also said. There will be a demand from PoK to be freed from Pakistan. The people would want to live with India. When this happens then the Parliament's resolution will also be fulfilled, the Defence Minister further added.

The comments by Singh come in the wake of Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking about India's boundary dispute with China. "Perhaps with necessary introspection, the current Indian government would be less focused on igniting border disputes with every neighbour, behaving like an expansionist nation, and more focused on serving the poor, downtrodden and minorities of India better," Qureshi had said on Twitter.

