Not talking on party's behalf, speaking as citizen: Sam Pitroda on his Balakot air strike remark

Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda who sparked a controversy with his comment on Balakot air strike, clarified his stance. He said, "I just said as a citizen I am entitled to know what happened. I am not talking on behalf of party, just speaking as a citizen. I have right to know, what is wrong in it? He added, "I don't understand what is the controversy here, I am baffled at the response. Shows how people react to trivial matters in India. It is a totally trivial matter. A citizen is just asking a question."