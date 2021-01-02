Not Sure If Natarajan Can Replicate Skills in Tests: Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is very happy for his teammate T Natarajan’s Test call-up but isn’t if the left-arm seamer can consistently hit one length, over after over, in Tests. Natarajan and Shardul Thakur were added to the Test squad after Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami were ruled out due to injury.

Natarajan had joined the Indian contingent as a net bowler but has subsequently risen up the ranks to make his ODI and T20 International debuts.

When asked if Natarajan can translate his T20 success in Tests, Warner said he wasn’t sure if he could replicate his performances with the red-ball.

“Good question but I am not too sure. You guys would be knowing his (Natarajan) Ranji Trophy stats and how he delivers day in and day out.

“I know he has line and lengths to do that, but obviously, back to back overs in a Test match? I am not a hundred percent sure,” Warner said.

However, Warner added that just like Mohammed Siraj, who has shown his wares in red ball cricket at the first-class level, Natarajan would be able to do the same.

“I know a fair bit about Siraj and how well he has gone in Ranji Trophy, him backing up with repeated amount of overs. Given how his (Siraj’s debut) debut went, I am hopeful, Nattu will be able to do the same if he is included in that Test squad,” Warner said.

He was all praise for the 29-year-old, who missed the birth of his first child as he was occupied with IPL and national team engagements.

“I think it’s a great reward for Nattu. I think given that he was coming over here after missing the birth of his child to be a net bowler and then being injected into the actual squad is a great achievement for him and congratulations to him.

“He is a very, very good bowler and I got to see that and captain him for Sunrisers Hyderabad. I wish him all the best and if he does get that opportunity, we know he will be comfortable and will know what he has to do.”

(With various inputs)

