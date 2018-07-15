Not setting up Shariat courts in all districts, only where people want them: AIMPLB

All India Muslim Person Law Board (AIMPLB) held a conference in Delhi on Sunday addressing the setting up of Shariat courts in all districts of the country. After the conference, AIMPLB member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani said, "We have never talked about setting up Shariat courts in all districts across the country. Our motive is to set them up in places where it is required and where people want them." Responding to the boards stand on Article 377, he said, "People of all religions are against the scrapping of Article 377 (which criminalises homosexual relationships and activities). The Court should take a decision in favour of what the people want."