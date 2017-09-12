We do not run BJP, RSS chief tells diplomats

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met ambassadors and diplomats of around 50 countries and told that them that his organisation does not control the BJP nor is controlled by the party.

In the interactive session with diplomats at a breakfast meeting organised by a thinktank, the first by the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, Bhagwat also said that the Sangh does not support trolling on the internet and works on the basis of "no discrimination and oneness of the nation".

At the session, organised by India Foundation, Bhagwat answered questions about work of RSS, the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Prasar Bharti Chairman A. Surya Prakash later tweeted about the meeting.

"Sangh doesn't run BJP; BJP doesn't run Sangh.As Swayamsevaks v consult n exchange notes bt independent in functioning-Bhagwatji to diplomats," Ram Madhav said in a tweet.

Prakash made a series of tweets about the RSS chief's comments at the meet.

"RSS Chief Dr.Mohan Bhagwat: We don't support trolling & aggressive behaviour on the net - chat with Diplomats."

"Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt.We don't support those who displaysuch aggressive nature -RSS Chief.

"No discrimination & oneness of our nation & oneness of the world is our goal: RSS Chief Dr.Mohan Bhagwat", he said.

India Foundation tweeted: "Ambassadors & Diplomatic Officials of more than 50 Countries attended #BreakfastBriefing of India Foundation addressd by Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji."

